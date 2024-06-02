Was Vedic Manu the original Leftist?

The story continues. The fish is released when it becomes big -- capable of feeding itself. This big fish then helps Manu from the flood of doom, towing his ship to safety. Thus a debt is repaid. When meek, he was protected by Manu. When mighty, he protected Manu. Dharma is not just about helping the helpless (LW ideology), it is also about repaying debts (RW ideology). When we defend dharma, dharma defends us. When we protect the weak, we are protected by the strong. Hence, the Sanskrit line, which is also found in Manusmriti (VIII.15): dharmo rakshati rakshitah. Very cleverly, dharma is mistranslated as ‘righteousness’ and ‘justice’ and ‘religion’ -- which are all biblical concepts!