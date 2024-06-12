We are all accountable for our deeds

Besides Hinduism, other faiths too have their versions of the day of Judgment. Christians talk of the day of final Judgment as the crack of doom when the destiny of the good and wicked will vest in the hands of God. There are references in the Quran and Hadith to the day of judgment. All who have lived are held to account for their actions and sent to paradise or hell (Jannah or Jahannam). Traversing over raging fires via a narrow, sharp bridge is itself hellish for the sinners.