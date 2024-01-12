What are our priorities as a democracy?

The serious indictment of the Gujarat government should prompt numerous questions in a responsible media in a democracy. Why isn’t there an uproar in the Gujarat Assembly calling for the indicted Chief Minister to resign? What if an Opposition-run state faced a similar situation? If the Leader of Opposition or a Mahua Moitra can be expelled from parliament for alleged derogatory remarks against a fellow parliamentarian, or for sharing parliamentary login credentials, when there is no clearly laid policy against it, shouldn’t a Chief Minister be asked to resign for perpetuating a “fraud” against the Supreme Court and the nation? Lack of such questions in parliament is understandable, with much of the Opposition suspended. But why is the media silent?