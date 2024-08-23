What FM Sitharaman’s warning means for banks

The total deposits of banks have grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5 per cent since 2016 and doubled from Rs 100 lakh crore to Rs 210 lakh crore today. The total credit or loans given by banks, on the other hand, has grown at a CAGR of 12.50 per cent from Rs 66 lakh crore to Rs 169 lakh crore during the same period. The RBI has cautioned banks to go slow on lending to personal loans and non-banking finance corporations (NBFCs)—the latter because of the potential systemic shocks if any of them were to collapse. Banks’ credit growth in these segments has already moderated.