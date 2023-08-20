What if we don’t drink or drive?

Bus services for women will be free, but in many areas, there will not be many buses. This will also force people to buy more vehicles, which will bring in more revenues as well. Not all families will get a break on their monthly power bills. There will be many who will not get their free rice. Lots of youth won’t get their unemployment cheques. But despite all this, there will be enough people who do get the new benefits. And that’s the plan for now.