What is the carbon footprint of conducting elections in India?

A green campaign

The election to 543 seats will see massive mobilisation of the people by political parties as well as individuals. Examining past promises through a climate lens is another exercise, while the focus now should be on what are political parties doing now to reduce their carbon footprint.

In 2019, the ECI, along with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the pollution control board, issued an advisory on the election material that should be used during electioneering. How to ensure a low carbon footprint during the elections should be the overarching framework in which the ECI and the political parties must engage themselves.

The practice of reaching out to the electorate is a healthy form of democracy; however, the way in which it is done needs to be altered. Over the last few decades, motorised transport has been a dominant form of campaigning. The 2019 Lok Sabha election saw a total of 8,040 candidates contest, and this was considered to be the costliest election ever in India’s history. One of the major contributors to the escalating cost of campaign is motorised transport. In every constituency there are thousands of vehicles used for electioneering. In the recent years, gas-guzzling SUVs seem to be the preferred mode of transport for candidates among the major political parties.