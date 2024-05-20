What's in a name?

Unfortunately, in our technology-driven world of today, while we have a spell check for word files created so that the errors can be corrected and the file saved, there is no such check for manually written documents. Yes, of course, I can almost hear people saying that the signatories to the document must conscientiously peruse the contents in their entirety before signing. But unfortunately, in the bullet train era that we are living in, they too are busy jetting from one city to another to fulfil their obligations, so much so that the misspelt name of a professional colleague matters little to them.