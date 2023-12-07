What states lose when BJP wins

In keeping with what saffron robes have come to mean in ‘New India’, Balmukund Acharya, the newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal constituency, set out the day after his victory to bully Muslim stall-owners in his constituency. His hangers-on were armed this time not with trishuls, but with a mace, as the video of the scene which went viral showed.
The MLA asked the stall owners to show their licences; told them they couldn’t turn this “little Kashi” into Karachi; blamed them for fouling up the place and repelling tourists; thundered at an unnamed official on the phone to demolish the stalls by evening; claimed he wasn’t on the take (“na khaunga, na khaane doonga” — referring to meat?) and yelled at a customer who made bold to look the Acharya in the eye.
The next day, perhaps surprised at the flak he received online, Balmukund, called ‘Acharya’ because he heads an ashram in Jaipur, told the media he was sorry if his actions had hurt anyone. Was he apologising to the Muslim stall owners whose source of income he wants wiped out, or to the official whom he bullied on the phone? He attributed his conduct to the demand apparently made by women in his constituency to shut down non-vegetarian stalls; he was also, he said, concerned about the danger posed by dogs feeding on scraps around the stalls. Finally, he said, there should be no non-vegetarian food served anywhere near a temple.
The very real danger of street dogs can be dealt with by enforcing strict hygiene norms on the stall owners. But the ‘unauthorised and illegal’ slur has been used for years against the self-employed in our cities, most of whom do not possess the kind of documents needed for a licence. It would be educative to know how many Hindu stall owners are licensed in Balmukund’s constituency.
That the BJP chose the head of an ashram known for his provocative statements, to represent an international tourist destination, is surely a sign that Bharat is asserting itself. Incidentally, the Acharya is one of four godmen who won on BJP tickets in Rajasthan. One of them had compared the election to a fight between India and Pakistan.
All of this is in line with the party’s campaign in the state, which was aimed at making the Hindus believe that the Congress was against them, and the BJP their only saviour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led this campaign, ending it with a roadshow in Jaipur which started at the site of the 2008 serial bomb blasts that killed 71. The four Muslims accused in those blasts were recently acquitted; this too came in handy to condemn the Congress.
Balmukund’s first public sortie after the election result shows that things are going according to plan. The question is: what can be done to resist such bullying of Muslims?
Balmukund had a narrow victory of just 914 votes over the Congress’ R R Tiwari. The Acharya won 49.18 per cent of the votes; his rival 48.68 per cent. Will Tiwari, who enjoys almost as much support as does the Acharya, come to the aid of the Muslim stall owners?
Given the Congress’ record in such matters, that seems unlikely. It thus falls on those who value human rights to do the needful. Of course, Jaipur’s Muslim community would rally around its beleaguered members. But in a situation where those in power are bent on bullying the minorities, it becomes the duty of the majority community to do all it can to show the minority it is not alone, to show that not everyone has been infected by the majoritarian virus.
This incident teaches us an important lesson — the value of Opposition-ruled states. Maharashtra is a prime example. Soon after the BJP took over from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the state saw a series of hate campaigns and harassment of professors, which touched a new low when vigilantes reached IIT Bombay last month. Conversely, the change of government in Karnataka saw plans being put in place to tackle hate speech and fake news. In Rajasthan, it took just a day for the atmosphere to turn hostile for Muslims. Ironically, this happened a day after Modi’s victory speech wherein he urged his party cadre to win over those who’ve remained aloof from the BJP.
After these elections, the Modi juggernaut seems unstoppable. But those who care for India’s diversity, and feel ashamed of the intimidation of minorities cannot afford to give up and allow ‘New India that is Bharat’ to erase the India of the Constitution.
Jyoti Punwani is a senior journalist.
