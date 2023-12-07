What states lose when BJP wins

In keeping with what saffron robes have come to mean in ‘New India’, Balmukund Acharya, the newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal constituency, set out the day after his victory to bully Muslim stall-owners in his constituency. His hangers-on were armed this time not with trishuls, but with a mace, as the video of the scene which went viral showed.

The MLA asked the stall owners to show their licences; told them they couldn’t turn this “little Kashi” into Karachi; blamed them for fouling up the place and repelling tourists; thundered at an unnamed official on the phone to demolish the stalls by evening; claimed he wasn’t on the take (“na khaunga, na khaane doonga” — referring to meat?) and yelled at a customer who made bold to look the Acharya in the eye.

The next day, perhaps surprised at the flak he received online, Balmukund, called ‘Acharya’ because he heads an ashram in Jaipur, told the media he was sorry if his actions had hurt anyone. Was he apologising to the Muslim stall owners whose source of income he wants wiped out, or to the official whom he bullied on the phone? He attributed his conduct to the demand apparently made by women in his constituency to shut down non-vegetarian stalls; he was also, he said, concerned about the danger posed by dogs feeding on scraps around the stalls. Finally, he said, there should be no non-vegetarian food served anywhere near a temple.

The very real danger of street dogs can be dealt with by enforcing strict hygiene norms on the stall owners. But the ‘unauthorised and illegal’ slur has been used for years against the self-employed in our cities, most of whom do not possess the kind of documents needed for a licence. It would be educative to know how many Hindu stall owners are licensed in Balmukund’s constituency.

That the BJP chose the head of an ashram known for his provocative statements, to represent an international tourist destination, is surely a sign that Bharat is asserting itself. Incidentally, the Acharya is one of four godmen who won on BJP tickets in Rajasthan. One of them had compared the election to a fight between India and Pakistan.