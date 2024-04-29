What the manifestos say

Manifestos of political parties are written statements outlining policies and intents they promise to pursue if elected to power. They should serve as the cornerstone of their communication, connecting with the electorate. However, in reality, this connection rarely occurs.
The commitments and promises made in the manifestos get lost in the noise of electioneering, which typically revolves around divisiveness, derision, and trivial matters, drowning out substantial issues.
With such overwhelming rhetoric, there’s little time or inclination to pause and peruse what the political parties proclaim and pledge in their manifestos. Consequently, these noises distort the choices and decisions of the electorate. This is to the disadvantage of all, but particularly detrimental to the deprived and marginalised sections of society, including religious minorities and Muslims, who have long-endured systematic discrimination and economic exclusion, relegating them to the mean shades of grey.
For these sections, issues such as education, employment, income, inclusion, and development are critical. Manifestos must serve as a litmus test of the political parties’ commitment to inclusivity and social justice, offering hope to millions whose voices often go unheard in the corridors of power.
Although the nation is in the midst of a general election characterised by high-octane rhetoric, it’s not too late to analyse the pledges and promises outlined in the political parties’ manifestos.
In the battle between the incumbent coalition government, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the India National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.), led by the Indian National Congress (INC), it will be interesting to see their offerings to the marginalised sections and religious minorities, particularly Muslims.
Different parties within the alliances also release their own manifestos tailored to cater to local populations, reflecting the party’s ideology, priorities, and promises.
BJP’s Sankalp Patra: ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ appears particularly focused on the Scheduled Tribes (STs), promising a range of programmes aimed at their welfare and development: elimination of malnutrition, comprehensive healthcare, inclusive growth, the Eklavya model of residential schools for tribal children, targeted credit facilities under several schemes such as the PM Suraj Portal, MUDRA Scheme, PM Svanidhi, and PM Vishwakarma Scheme, and investment through PM Janman to bring the socio-economic status of the vulnerable tribal group on par with society.
The party also pledges to preserve and promote tribal heritage and culture by establishing tribal freedom fighter museums, language preservation institutes, and research institutes. Central to their vision is honouring the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda by declaring 2025 as Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh.
The promise to encourage innovative and technology-driven solutions to initiate commercial and sustainable forest-based enterprises by associating all eligible self-help groups with Vandhan Vikas Kendra, FPOs, and NRLM for scaling the business activities relating to minor forest produce is also targeted at the tribals.
The manifesto further assures to expedite the construction and operationalization of the Eklavya model of residential schools in the tribal areas and expand the existing scholarships for the OBC, SC, and ST students enrolled in the higher education institutes.
Minorities and Muslims are conspicuously absent in the BJP’s manifesto, perhaps assuming that Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas, would take care of their welfare and development.
While the manifesto underscores the party’s commitment to effect the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the National Population Register (NPR), it proffers little to assuage the apprehension of the Muslim community about these issues.
The Indian National Congress (INC), leading the I.N.D.I.A alliance, calls its manifesto Nyay Patra and commits to promoting social justice and minority rights. The alliance partners also released manifestos with similar promises, but with nuanced differences reflecting their respective ideologies and regional challenges.
Together, they pledge to conduct a nationwide caste-based census to enumerate the socio-economic conditions of castes and sub-castes. It promises to address inequalities and understand how caste interacts with other factors, such as gender, economic status, and geographic location, that influence exposure to resources. The INC and its allies are working to broaden the reservation for the downtrodden cohorts. They commit to amending the Constitution to remove the 50% cap on the SC, ST, and OBC reservations.
They also vow to regularise contractual employment, abolish the practice of appointing staff on a contract basis in the public sector, and clear the backlog of vacant OBC, SC, and ST posts within a year. The call for economic enfranchisement resonates deeply within the parties of the I.N.D.I.A bloc. Land reforms, institutional credit, and a conducive environment for economic activities form the cornerstone of the block for fostering inclusive economic growth. It also pledges that minorities will receive their fair share of opportunities in all spheres of life.
The I.N.D.I.A bloc offers unwavering protection to minorities by respecting their freedom to dress, choice of food, and personal law. It is reassuring to read that any reform in personal law would be taken only after due consideration and with the community’s involvement.
It intends to not only restore but also expand the Maulana Azad Scholarship, which has, until recently, been a source of sustenance for research scholars belonging to minority communities.
The I.N.D.I.A alliance promises to double the funds for scholarships, especially in higher education, and to provide free education to students from the nomadic and denotified tribes.
The INC articulates a vision of inclusive growth at the national level, delineating proposals spanning economic reconfiguration, social amelioration initiatives, and regional developmental blueprints. Additionally, it accentuates the imperative of uplifting the socioeconomic and educational status of Dalits, deprived, marginalised, and minority communities.
As the nation stands at a crossroads, the choices made in this election
will shape its trajectory for years to come. It’s imperative for voters to critically evaluate manifestos and choose wisely for inclusive growth and a better tomorrow.
(Furqan Qamar, a former adviser for education in the Planning
Commission, is a professor in Jamia Millia Islamia. Sameer Ahmad Khan is a research scholar at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi)