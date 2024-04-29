What the manifestos say

With such overwhelming rhetoric, there’s little time or inclination to pause and peruse what the political parties proclaim and pledge in their manifestos. Consequently, these noises distort the choices and decisions of the electorate. This is to the disadvantage of all, but particularly detrimental to the deprived and marginalised sections of society, including religious minorities and Muslims, who have long-endured systematic discrimination and economic exclusion, relegating them to the mean shades of grey.