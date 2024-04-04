What the summer of 2024 has in store for India’s farmers

The prediction of heat waves in the April-to-June period will not have much impact on these crops as the crops are already in the maturity phase. Most of the mustard crop has already been harvested. So, rather than the heat, the real concern of the farmers would be untimely rain and hailstorms in the next two to three weeks. In fact, dry weather would be welcomed by the farmers who would still remember the hailstorm in March 2015 when the standing rabi crops were hit and there was large-scale damage to standing crops.