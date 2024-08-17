When a billion people got obsessed with 100 grams

It’s a point underlined by the great Jordan Burroughs in a post on X. Rules are set in stone for the present, but not for the future. No.4 of his ‘Proposed Rule Changes for UWW’ argues: ‘After a semi-final victory, both finalists’ medals are secured even if weight is missed on Day 2. Gold can only be won by a wrestler who makes weight on the second day.’ Phogat deserved her silver. Burroughs is a respected name in the world of wrestling, having won an Olympic gold and nine medals, including six golds at the World Championships.

That, in a nutshell, is the story. What I want to do now is to take a step back and look at what goes down behind the scenes when an athlete and her support team, involving many professionals, are desperately trying to cut down on weight before an event. The more one researches, the more it sounds like a scene out of a torture chamber in Guantanamo Bay. It’s like pulling a rubberband, and then snapping it back, not once but many times over.

Wrestlers will forsake food, water, and sleep, while exercising continuously. They will wear a sauna suit and work the Exercycle or jog on the treadmill for hours on end. They will sit inside the sauna to squeeze out the last of the water. Any water intake is measured in drops. Now, a muni might be able to pull this off, but they don’t have to exercise vigorously throughout and wrestle in multiple bouts for two continuous days. Jonathan Selvaraj, writing in Sportstar, mentions Phogat’s past bouts: “Very often, Vinesh would black out in the middle of a match. Her eyes would go dark. She would wrestle on instinct. Sometimes she would even win that way.”

Selvaraj describes how she looked on Day 1, the day she made the weigh-in and defeated three wrestlers: “Her skin stretched like paper against her muscles, her eyes were sunken, and her veins were arid.” If you watch again the video of her bout with Susaki, you can see the eyes are glazed yet focused, glinting with intensity; the strength seems to emanate from a supernatural source. The rubberband was intact and taut, not broken or flaccid.

Others are not so lucky. When you are overdosed on diuretics, the threat of dehydration is very real. The athlete is walking a fanatical tightrope. MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighters and wrestlers are known to have suffered organ damage, seizures and heart attacks, trying to make the weight cut on the day of the competition. In 2015, the Chinese mixed martial artist Yang Jian Bing passed away from cardiopulmonary failure, caused by dehydration. He was participating in the ONE Championship in the Philippines. The rubberband, you see, can also snap.

Immediately after the weigh-in on Day 2, Phogat fainted and had to be hospitalised. Which brings us to the question, is it all worth it? Where does one draw the line? When does a sport stop being a sport and start becoming an absurd calculated gamble? When a wrestler, just before a weigh-in, has to stick two fingers in his throat to try and puke, shave off his hair, take off all his clothes (a North Korean wrestler did), when they’re literally stripped of all dignity, all this to make the weight cut, we have to ask ourselves: what’s the larger sporting point in all this.

Yang’s death led to some soul-searching. The ONE Championship now conducts urine tests to check for dehydration levels. MMA fighters are now allowed a leeway of 5 per cent when it comes to weight. Similarly, for wrestling, Burroughs, in his tweet, has suggested a ‘1Kg second Day (sic) Weight Allowance’ and ‘Weigh-ins pushed from 8.30 am to 10.30 am.’ We are dealing with human beings here; we must learn to be humane.

The IOA statement issued after the unfavourable CAS ruling underlines this: ‘The matter involving Vinesh highlights the stringent and, arguably, inhumane regulations that fail to account for the physiological and psychological stresses athletes, particularly female athletes, undergo. It is a stark reminder of the need for more equitable and reasonable standards that prioritize athletes’ well-being.’

Fine, it takes blood, sweat, and tears to win a medal, but a sport can’t become a game of life and death. At some stage, common sense needs to take over. It’s also not wholly the fault of those who administrate the sport. Nenad Lalovic, the head of UWW, keeps reiterating: “We want athletes to compete in their natural weight.”

As for Phogat, only she knows what she is going through, mentally, physically, and emotionally. For us, she is a champion, and always will be, in more ways than one; a fighter both in the arena, and in the society she inhabits.

I’m not being patronising when I say that medals and prizes are overvalued by the world. There are several great authors who have never won the Nobel. We tend to fetishise numbers. Remember the time when India got obsessed with Sachin Tendulkar’s 100th 100. It was just a nice round number. If he’d finished his career with 99, it would still have been an accomplished career.

