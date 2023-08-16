When a Chinese scholar asked Pakistan to learn from India

Look at India

The first is from a July seminar organised by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute to mark the 10th anniversary of the CPEC. Pakistani presentations were a mix of the by now common ‘everything-is-going well’ narratives and sharply critical views on the failure of the Pakistani State and the CPEC to deliver on multiple promises.

However, it is the presentation by the lone Chinese participant, Hu Shisheng, the Director of the Institute of South Asian Studies at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR) in Beijing that is of particular interest. The CICIR, is one of the most important foreign policy and security affairs think-tanks in China’s Party-State system — its research reaches important echelons in the Chinese leadership system and its researchers represent important perspectives from within this system.

Speaking on a video link, Hu was typically forthright. He suggested that Pakistani provinces “with good conditions take the lead, help those with poor conditions”. He added that if it was difficult to promote reforms at the national or central government level then each province could promote market reforms at their level “so as to accumulate a national culture of reforms at the institutional level”. If even “this is still very difficult, then focus on SEZs like China did at the initial stage, focus on Gwadar.”

Hu asked his Pakistani audience to “look at India” whose rapid development he claimed was “mainly based on the Gujarat experience”. This is an astonishing claim to make for two reasons. One, because here is an important Chinese scholar asking Pakistanis to learn from India, and another, because the economic development model he claimed was Indian is originally a Chinese one. It is China’s coastal provinces that have led its economic growth in the 1980s, and which to this day continue to support development projects in underdeveloped provinces in China’s far west — this is hardly the experience in India.