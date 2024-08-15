When leaders go from hero to zero

The transition from heroes-to-zeroes took some time in the Soviet Union, and even Iraq, but the worrisome portents of the ground perceptions changing rapidly in Bangladesh, was a lot earlier. Like many charismatic leaders who are justifiably credited with many positive legacies like insisting on secularism, normalising relations with global capitals, and bestowing independent institutions of constitutional propriety, Mujibur Rahman regressed rather soon into a counterintuitive picture of a cult-like authoritarian (like Hussein) who was given to gross economic mismanagement: e.g., the 1974 Bengal famine, and the proverbial nail in his coffin was the drive towards a one-party rule. The obvious contradiction and hypocrisy of his lofty ideological and personal standing in the run-up to the independence was besmirched by his illiberal insistence on all joining his Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League (BAKSAL) as the sole political entity in Bangladesh. It became clear that he had turned authoritarian, and the so-called one-party state ended rather violently within seven months of its inception with Mujibur Rahman’s assassination on August 15, 1975.