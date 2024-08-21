When teaching becomes learning

Hoping this to be an adventure camp or a hobby class, I reached this lady’s house as proposed. She greeted me with a smile and said, "I was not sure whether you would turn up, as many students rejected this work." My excitement waned a bit, but my curiosity compelled me to hear her out. She asked, “Are you ready to volunteer as a reader for a blind student?” Seeing my baffled expression, she explained that a second-year degree student at a nearby school was looking for someone to read a few chapters in history and sociology. I immediately agreed, surprising the lady and myself!