When the cicadas sing

We are now quite familiar with all their typical chirps, screeches, and squeals. Over the past few days, along with the onset of rain, the air has gently cooled down. Meanwhile, some distinct buzzing sounds have emerged, especially during the daytime. These noises are unlike the ones we habitually listen to in the vicinity. In fact, they resonate more or less like a constant shrill. Is it the buzzing of the cricket? We wondered. No, it has to be something else. So, we kept wondering. One fine day, out of the blue, it struck me like a brainwave—”cicadas.” Most likely, it is the cicadas singing. It had been a while since I’d actually listened to those specific sounds. Although not particularly soothing, the noise made me nostalgic, bringing back memories of the summer holidays we spent in our native village as children.