When the cicadas sing

There are a few vacant plots in a row adjacent to our house, and they are choked with the haphazard growth of thorny trees, dense weeds, and bushes. Delightfully, different species of birds, insects, and squirrels inhabit the space, which has become a constant hub of activity day in and day out.
We are now quite familiar with all their typical chirps, screeches, and squeals. Over the past few days, along with the onset of rain, the air has gently cooled down. Meanwhile, some distinct buzzing sounds have emerged, especially during the daytime. These noises are unlike the ones we habitually listen to in the vicinity. In fact, they resonate more or less like a constant shrill. Is it the buzzing of the cricket? We wondered. No, it has to be something else. So, we kept wondering. One fine day, out of the blue, it struck me like a brainwave—”cicadas.” Most likely, it is the cicadas singing. It had been a while since I’d actually listened to those specific sounds. Although not particularly soothing, the noise made me nostalgic, bringing back memories of the summer holidays we spent in our native village as children.
Our ancestral house is nestled in a remote wooded area. When dusk fell upon us, sheer darkness and silence would engulf us. And then, we could hear nothing else but the loud chorus of some mysterious insects piercing right into the ear. The characteristic shriek was awfully eerie and had captured our young minds deftly. Back then, we had hardly known or marvelled about the origin of the din. And if, for some reason, we woke up in the middle of the night, it would be overwhelming. Such memories are always amusing.
Back to the present. It is the pre-monsoon period now, and we learned that this period happens to be the ideal time for cicadas to come out of the soil from their deep slumber. They evolve into young adults and sing continuously as they are ready to mate. Thus, a new life cycle commences. These vocal insects are, in fact, easier heard than seen since, for the most part, they are camouflaged with their surroundings. Even if we follow the trail of their sounds, it might be difficult to spot them.
What’s mysterious about cicadas is that they are well known to disappear for many years only to reappear cyclically. That explains why we weren’t so acquainted with their sounds in our neighbourhood. It is believed that when cicadas sing, it is symbolic of a healthy ecosystem. So, isn’t it gratifying that we are able to hear the cicadas sing
in our bustling city, Namma Bengaluru?