When will RBI ease rates? The inflation dilemma explained

Many people, especially those who borrow from banks to buy houses and consumer durables, are asking: When will the Reserve Bank of India reduce interest rates? This piece aims to explain, in simple terms, the complexities behind the RBI’s role in controlling inflation in the current Indian context.

An unstable inflation rate causes uncertainty around costs, prices, and profits, discouraging businesses from producing and investing. As a result, price stability—meaning a low and stable inflation rate—is considered essential for sustaining a high and stable investment rate, which in turn leads to healthy and stable growth of gross domestic product.

The RBI projects the GDP growth rate for 2024-2025 to be in the range of 6.5-7%. Meanwhile, retail inflation (or CPI inflation) fell to a near five-year low of 3.64% in July 2024, below the RBI’s inflation target of 4%. But the repo rate, which is the rate at which banks borrow short-term funds from the RBI, has remained unchanged at 6.5% since February 2023, following a steady rise from 4% in May 2022 to curb inflationary pressures.