Whither neighbourhood?

However, with growing strength and confidence, we came to present the vision of India leveraging its larger economy and potential to lead South Asia toward greater cohesiveness. Thus, Prime Minister I K Gujral emphasised harmonious relations with our neighbours and asymmetric contribution by India to their growth; Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee advocated creation of a solid structure of cooperation; Prime Minister Manmohan Singh presented a vision of South Asia where, with the cooperation of all our neighbours, we move from poverty to prosperity, ignorance to knowledge, and insecurity to lasting peace.