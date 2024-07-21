Whither our Right to Work freely anywhere we choose?

Third, federalism. Our national politics is passing through a phase of “One nation-ism” (increased centralisation), notwithstanding the re-emergence of coalition politics after the recent election. This kind of politics is simply unable to respond to what a moving India needs. At one level, there is a coordination challenge (to ensure portability of safety nets like ration and cash transfers across state borders, for example) that needs institutional mechanisms that only the Centre can build. At another, there is a political challenge which can be responded to by giving workers political rights by ensuring they have voter rights.