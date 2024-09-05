Why a China-US thaw may not be in India’s economic interests

For anyone observing the simmering tensions in United States-China relations, the recent meeting between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi would have gone exactly as expected.

The readouts published by both sides suggest that the meeting was merely a reiteration of the red lines each side must not cross. To an international audience closely following the development, these readouts confirm that US-China competition is here to stay, with little chance of a thaw. But, as the White House readout suggests, the two sides can still attempt to “manage the relationship responsibly.”