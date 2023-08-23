Why are nations interested in joining BRICS?

The 2023 BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit is currently underway in Johannesburg, South Africa. Pre-Summit deliberations show that there are some unique and significant developments to look out for. One of them is the expansion of BRICS, which is set to be taken up for an elaborate discussion at the summit.

What is interesting about the expansion of BRICS to include new member countries isn’t just the novel acronym they would likely have to come up with, but also why over 40 countries have expressed interest to be part of it.

Ahead of the 2023 Summit, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Argentina, Algeria, Egypt, Iran, and Indonesia formally applied to be BRICS members. These countries have expressed interest despite all of BRICS' shortcomings; not to mention, there is a lot of scepticism regarding China’s sustained emphasis on expansion.