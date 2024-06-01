Why did the BJP not contest in the Valley?

There had been ‘Accords’ in both Punjab and Mizoram that had brought forces to power who were earlier unsure of the ‘Idea of India’—but patience, sincerity, and the dignity to allow the diminished to take centre stage had thawed the situation and won them back within the generous contours of the Indian Constitution. There was no political or partisan spirit that reflected any desperate ‘win at any cost’, and in the elections that were held in Mizoram and Punjab after those ‘Accords’, the ruling political party in the country was defeated. But more importantly, the country and its democratic traditions had triumphed. Now, Kashmir awaited a similar inclusion of all partisan persuasions as fair participants (irrespective of the outcome), as winning is always less important than participation, especially in wounded times. More so, because the narrative in the ‘rest of the country’ suggested that locals in the Kashmir Valley had emotionally healed and were now part of the national dream.