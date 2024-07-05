Why disconnecting global trade from China is so hard

If we look only at final assembly, it’s easy to conclude that full supply chain migration is achievable.

But most of the hard work and value-add happens many steps before final production, using specialized, expensive equipment operated by well-trained technicians. Plastic and metal molding is one example. This phase relies heavily on networks of suppliers close at hand. Over the past two decades China has built up considerable capacity and expertise in the crucial and hidden ingredient of all industries: chemicals. Hundreds of factories dotted around the country specialize in semi-processed compounds known as intermediates.

China accounts for more than 40 per cent of global chemical production, according to one estimate. It has a 55 per cent share of acetic acid capacity, a relatively banal substance that’s the core component of vinegar, but also used to make glue, textiles, dyes, rubber and plastics, and agricultural products. The country also holds around 45 per cent of the world’s titanium oxide manufacturing capabilities, an ingredient in paints, paper and various coatings.

Because this concentration of chemical factories creates a cluster effect, makers of related products such as plastics and metals that go into toys, packaging, electronics, automobiles and machines risk losing speed and efficiency if they start moving too much of their operations abroad. Taiwanese and foreign exhibitors at Computex explained that while they’re already expanding in Southeast Asia, their own suppliers — chemicals, plastics and metals makers — aren’t in much of a hurry. That creates a natural limit to how much of a supply chain can be exfiltrated from China, even if sweeteners like free land, tax breaks and cheap utilities are on offer.

The current global economic environment works against migration, standing in contrast to the increasingly tense geopolitical situation that adds urgency to decoupling. First, a recent downturn in the materials sector, where China is a leader, means suppliers of intermediate chemicals aren’t in the financial position to dedicate new capital expenditure to foreign plants.