Why everyone must read ‘Prophet Song’

It is no coincidence that for the second successive year, a haunting, political novel has won the prestigious Booker Prize. In 2022, Shehan Karunatilaka won the award for The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, a novel that chronicled the civil strife of Sri Lanka. It shouldn’t come as a surprise if the 2024 Booker Prize also goes to a work centred around a strife-torn or political theme. All these may be works of fiction, but fiction enables us to gain perspective, to see truths, and leads us to empathy as well as literacy, to comprehend, understand nuance, and make us realise the truth. In fact, recent research in neuroscience suggests that fiction helps people develop empathy, a theory of mind, and critical thinking.