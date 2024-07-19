Why is Musk supporting EV bashers Donald Trump and J D Vance?

Vance, meanwhile, has introduced a bill that would not only repeal Biden’s $7,500 tax credit for qualifying EVs but replace it with a $7,500 tax credit for buying American-made gas burners.

So, let’s recap: A month ago, Tesla shareholders gifted Musk a $56 billion pay package. He then endorsed Trump and Vance and reportedly plans to use some of his generous Tesla wealth to help elect them. After which they will do everything in their power to hurt … Tesla?

Why would Musk do this? It’s difficult to speculate about what’s going on in the shadow realm between his ears. Maybe he sees EV competition catching up and has decided to throw those rivals to the wolves while becoming a robotaxi mogul or Peter Thiel-esque kingmaker instead. Biden also refused to say the word “Tesla” for a while, so there’s a beef. Still, $180 million is expensive payback, even for Musk.

The important thing is that this feels like the clean-energy transition has lost another friend at a critical time when all the world’s energies should be focused on it. Based on current polling, Trump and Vance look almost certain to waltz into the White House, potentially with Republicans in full control of the US government, where they will try to dismantle not only the EV market but everything Biden did in four years to fight climate change. The Labour Party dialed back its green ambitions just before taking power in the UK. Germany plans to slash its subsidies for green power.

There is a glass-half-full version of this story, of course. Maybe Musk felt the political winds shift and decided to woo Trump in hopes of influencing his second administration. Trump has certainly said kinder things about EVs in recent months, even calling himself a “big fan” of them. Meanwhile, Vance’s hatred for clean energy doesn’t exactly have deep roots. Just four short years ago, he was all about solar energy and solving the climate problem until he perhaps realized such ideas were bad for his political career.

And no matter what Trump does, the EV market has probably built up enough momentum to get by, particularly overseas, where consumers will still have access to cheaply made Chinese EVs without having to pay 100% tariffs. The clean-energy transition’s immune system is a little stronger today than it was the last time Trump attacked it.

Still, as my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Liam Denning has written, the clean-energy transition is still too young to thrive without some government support. After 13 of the hottest months in human history, with the Paris accord’s stretch goal of keeping global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius slipping quickly out of reach, we really can’t afford to leave the health of that transition an open question.