Why isn’t water the central issue this election?

The severity of this water deprivation has only got worse during the last six years as we find several of our state capitals running out of it. Chennai became one of the world’s first major cities to run out of water in 2019, with tankers being requisitioned to supply 10 million litres of water to meet its population’s needs. This year, Bengaluru is facing its worst water crisis in decades, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah having to admit that the city is facing a shortage of 500 million litres of water every day. But water scarcity is not limited to just Bengaluru. Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Shimla and Dehra Dun are other capital cities facing acute water stress. The less said about our smaller cities the better.