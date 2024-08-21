Why male behaviour needs a rethink in patriarchal society

Men target women, presuming them to be physically weak and unable to offer any resistance. The arrogance of physical superiority, coupled with a masculine ego, is woven into the tapestry of their whole being. To those who attacked the trainee doctor, the woman was merely an object, a plaything to be controlled, humbled, and overpowered. Murder became a natural corollary to the bestial act of violation. There may be many like them — disguising their true intent behind a facade of civility, waiting patiently for the right opportunity to strike. Furthermore, easy access to and addiction to pornography may fuel criminal tendencies in men as they seek out victims.