Why NYT has sued OpenAI

The key legal issue in the case will be the doctrine known as fair use. Codified in the Copyright Act of 1976, fair use tells you when it’s acceptable to use text copyrighted by someone else. The fair use test has four factors. Educational and non-profit uses are more likely to be found to be fair use. Creative work gets more copyright protection than technical writing or news. The amount of the work that has been copied matters, as does the centrality to the copied work of the material that’s been copied. And perhaps most important for the NYT lawsuit, courts also consider whether the copying will harm the present or future market for the work copied.