Why OBC quota demand is politically tricky for Modi government

Lalu Prasad went so far as to declare, "This Bill is political dacoity; we will not tolerate it," while Mulayam Singh Yadav was equally blunt, stating, "We will cross all Lakshman Rekhas and stop it." The leaders emerging from the ‘social justice’ and ‘social engineering’ movements following the Mandal era argued that the Bill primarily favoured the influential upper class, reinforcing the perception that only this section would benefit.