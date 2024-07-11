Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

Though there is some nervousness around how long soaring demand can last, no one doubts the business models for those at the foundations of the AI stack. Companies need the chips and manufacturing they, and they alone, offer. Other winners are the cloud companies that provide data centers.

But further up the ecosystem, the questions become more interesting. That’s where the likes of OpenAI, Anthropic and many other burgeoning AI startups are engaged in the much harder job of finding business or consumer uses for this new technology, which has gained a reputation for being unreliable and erratic. Even if these flaws can be ironed out (more on that in a moment), there is growing worry about a perennial mismatch between the cost of creating and running AI and what people are prepared to pay to use it. The promise that AI could revolutionise every facet of life and business is offset by the chance that it, well, won’t.

While venture capitalists’ websites like to talk about investing in “disruptive ideas” and “changing the world,” it’s more accurate to say these funding sources now exist primarily to foot the astronomical bills for cloud computing and energy. This isn’t necessarily bad — you could argue it’s not much different from covering other costs, like marketing or real estate. But the dizzying figures and the speed at which that money has to be spent have at least some starting to wonder whether this outlay will be worth it.

Sequoia Capital’s David Cahn is one of those at least pointing to the alarm, if not going as far as raising it (he’s confident AI will live up to the hype but warns many will lose tremendous amounts of money along the way).