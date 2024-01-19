Will Assam agreement end insurgency?

Having disbanded ULFA, Arabinda Rajkhowa, along with 726 cadres, will soon be vacating the camps and surrendering all weapons to the authorities to join the mainstream. Paresh Baruah, the anti-talks leader and commander-in-chief of the military wing of ULFA, continues to stay across the Myanmar-China border and operate against the Indian forces, having renamed his outfit ULFA (Independent). With about 200 insurgents taking shelter with him in Myanmar, he is striving to strengthen his cadres by recruiting youngsters. Three youths who were on their way to join the ranks of ULFA (I) last month were nabbed by the police in Changlang. While being taken to Dhola, the trio attempted to escape and were shot in the legs. Rather perplexing as to how police could shoot accurately on their legs when they attempted to escape under the cover of darkness.