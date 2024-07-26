Will splitting BBMP help Bengaluru?

The Government of Karnataka is set to bifurcate the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into smaller corporations and an apex body, the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

This move comes in response to Bengaluru’s rapid growth, necessitating a transformation in the administrative structure of the corporation. The rationale is clear: splitting the city into smaller parts for better administration.

This idea is not new; the government has previously considered splitting the corporation and setting up a restructuring committee to re-envision the BBMP’s structure. The committee has reportedly submitted the draft Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill to the government.