Will Taiwan’s ‘Silicon Shield’ save it from China?

The critical nature of Taiwan’s chip industry, and China’s inability to replicate it, only increases the attractiveness of the island to Beijing. The reliance of both the US and China on Taiwan acts as what Taipei calls its ‘Silicon Shield’. The proponents of this theory believe that America’s reliance on Taiwan for advanced semiconductors makes it more likely that the US will militarily defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion. Recent Chinese military drills around Taiwan in the aftermath of its new President’s inauguration are yet another sign of Beijing’s determination to achieve reunification with Taiwan. The emerging situation begs reconsideration of the ‘Silicon Shield’ theory: Will chips prevent an invasion of Taiwan or make it more likely?