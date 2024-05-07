Will ZIG end hyperinflation in Zimbabwe?

On April 30, the Internet was flooded with pictures and stories of Zimbabweans holding their new currency, named ZIG (short for Zimbabwe Gold). The Zimbabwean economy has faced hyperinflation for nearly two decades now, and has struggled to find a solution to end the crisis.

The introduction of ZIG is yet another attempt to end the inflation crisis.

It is important to focus on this development as it shows how authoritarian politics eventually brings doom to the citizens. The world is increasingly swinging towards authoritarian governments hoping for brighter days — but in reality, they will most likely slip into darker nights.

Zimbabwe attained independence from the British in 1980. The country has been ruled for most of its independent history by one person: Robert Mugabe. Mugabe was Prime Minister from 1980 to 1987, and President from 1987 to 2017, before passing away in 2019.

There is a common theme behind all such economies run by oppressive rulers. They come to power based on their immense popularity amidst promises to reform the country. Initially, there are few reform measures, but soon they are forgotten amidst the euphoria. Eventually, one is hit by the reality of the weak economy. Amidst the lack of options, the governments simply resort to spending by increasing the supply of money. One of the core principles of economics is that if the supply of money rises without any real growth, inflation will skyrocket.

The table below shows that what happened in Zimbabwe is no different. From the 1980s to the 2000s, the growth rate declined whereas inflation touched stratospheric levels. The average inflation in the 2000-2007 period was 1.85X107 per cent (or 1.850 billion per cent)! Much of this rise was because of inflation in 2007 being 1.47X108 per cent. The number of zeroes in Zimbabwe’s inflation figure stopped making any sense! Economists define monthly inflation above 50 per cent as hyperinflation. Zimbabwe’s inflation numbers are way beyond that number.