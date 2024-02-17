Winning the number game

During summer vacation, I began visiting Mr Gupta’s house three times a week in the morning. He insisted on punctuality, expecting me to arrive at 9 am sharp. On the very first day, he presented me with basic algebra and trigonometry problems. As expected, I was confused and had no clue how to solve them. Patiently, he taught me the fundamentals and shared some helpful techniques. Over the course of two weeks, I gradually gained a better grasp of the basics. However, since my passion did not lie in mathematics, my perennial bugbear, I often found myself losing concentration and making silly mistakes when attempting complex algebra problems. Quite often, a thunderous slap would land on either my cheeks or my head, courtesy Mr Gupta.