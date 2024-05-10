Woe is Rishi Sunak, leader of a broken Tory party

No good at politics? Sunak’s rise to high office was one of the most meteoric in political history. Only selected as a parliamentary candidate in 2014, he was chancellor of the exchequer by 2020 and prime minister two years later — the youngest prime minister, at 42, since Lord Liverpool came to power in 1812. This involved rising up the ranks of one of the most challenging organizations in the democratic world, and shining in a succession of offices where he impressed civil servants and ministers alike. Let’s not forget, in the current excess of despondency, that his two years in office include some notable successes, not least restoring order after the Liz Truss catastrophe and negotiating an agreement with the European Union over trading relations with Northern Ireland.

Sunak also made a succession of judgment calls that secured his long-term success. He arrived in parliament as a committed Brexiteer, annoying Cameron but aligning him with the party’s soul. He was one of the first big beasts to back Johnson for the leadership, putting him at the heart of an administration that, for all its faults, won an 80-seat majority in December 2019. Even his seesawing between left and right can be justified in purely political terms: Having lost the party leadership to Truss on the basis of the votes of party members, he calculated that he needed to consolidate support rather than antagonize the right.

Devoid of charisma and vision? That is surely a feature not a bug. Johnson had a surfeit of charisma — always the center of attention but utterly incapable of running anything. Truss had plenty of vision but no common sense: She saw Britain transformed into a free-trading entrepot through the magic of unfunded tax cuts. Sunak’s job was to clean up the mess left by both. His robotic focus on delivering his “five promises” may now grate with the public, but it was a necessary antidote to the wild talk of his predecessors’ years.