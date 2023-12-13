Women at work: Numbers rising but not in all sectors

Even with employment, women often face substandard working conditions, with a significant portion of employment recovery since 2020 being informal. The gender employment gap has been reduced significantly, and it has had a positive impact on women’s empowerment, due to the introduction of government policies and schemes including the New Education Policy and the establishment of additional medical colleges, IITs, IIMs, and various institutions and programs like Skill India, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra, Industrial Training Institute, DGT, PMKVY, SANKALP, NIPUN, Skill India International Center, NIESBUD, and Jan Shikshan Sansthan which was aimed at bridging the employment gap and played a significant role in moving the wheel of development, it has gained the momentum by improving India’s position on the global stage; however, the challenges still persist, as women in India still are lagging behind because of the substandard working conditions and traditional framework which still needs to be solved.