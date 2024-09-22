Yeoman Yechury: Legend of the fall of the Left

When criticised over their poor presence outside their citadels, Yechury (and the wider Left) often justified that by saying that politics for them was more than about seeking power. It meant struggling to raise awareness on commoners’ issues. Yet, such a stance was afforded them due to decades helming just three states. It is baffling that urbane sophisticates such as Yechury forsook the chance to leverage the Left’s strengths and parlaying them to usher in a new type of urban politics (that the AAP crafted and bolstered in the 2010s.)

In this imagining, with the bulwark of a JNU in the heart of hyper-capitalist South Delhi, it wasn’t unthinkable and unachievable that the Left took its politics out of JNU and into the rest of the capital. To me, it’s Yechury and comrades’ fatal failing: Despite evident advantages, the huge student support they drew over many decades, they didn’t even make proper attempts to win over the citizens of the capital. It was straight up their alley, and they ceded it to the Congress and the BJP.