Yoga and beyond

In the core of our own being is the source of all energy that pervades the universe. It is a spark of the divine that is in everyone of us - the same energy that operates the universe. It is said that God made man and then breathed life into him. This breath of life is there in every human being. To connect with that is the movement towards spirituality.
We human beings have the good fortune of possessing this diamond, within us.
All of us, generally, turn towards the spiritual path, only when some kind of sorrow strikes us. Till then we are fine. You begin to wonder if there is something beyond only when you are in trouble.
So there are two ways that the search happens. One is, when we are hit by circumstances that are beyond our control, which give us pain
and sorrow, and we wonder, “What is the point of all this?”
The other way is when you find somebody who has touched the core of his own being. In the most difficult circumstances, this person seems to have a calm, quiet mind.
How is this possible?
What we are searching for in the outside world is right there inside us. I am not saying you should wind up your work, leave everything, and go and sit in a cave.
The test for spiritual life is living in this world and working towards it. While living in this world, while going about your daily life, there is a possibility that you can also turn within and see the jewel that you carry within you.
Start with 10 minutes of quiet meditation everyday. A time when you can be yourself, and allow your mind to be at rest.
Be aware of your breath as you inhale and exhale. As you watch with complete attention, you will notice the rhythm of the breath slowing down. The slower the breath, the slower the movement of the mind. And finally you begin to enjoy the quietness of the slow breath and you are hooked to the enjoyment inside.
The essence of our being, which is in us, is a spark of the Divine. You don’t need elaborate rituals to reach there. You just need to understand this much: Going within and seeing the spark that is common to all
human beings is a very important part of our life.