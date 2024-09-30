You don’t step into the same river twice

‘No man steps into the same river twice, for it’s not the same river and he is not the same man.’ This is the famous quote of the Greek philosopher of pre-Socratic times, Heraclitus who tells us that just as the waters of the river are ever flowing with new waters towards a destination man’s life too is forever in transience. As Ovid says, “A rolling stream- and streams can never stay as wave is driven by wave, and each pursues the wave ahead”.

Nothing today is like yesterday, nor will it be like tomorrow. Life is a constant flux with new encounters of people, ideas, cataclysmic events, forever dynamic and volatile. Just as the waters of the river flow on gentle and placid and ruminative and then suddenly overcome by rapids that can cause a deluge life too has its gentler, joyful aspects and then it's tragic outcomes