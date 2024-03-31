Your food is just a mouse click away. Or is it?

However, the basic question that needs to be asked is whether the wholesale importation of technological artifices and ideas is relevant to the average farmer. The average farmer, many of whom are either illiterate or semi-literate with little or no formal schooling, is clueless as to what IT is all about, let alone its specialised vocabulary. Asking the farmers to subscribe to expensive agricultural datasets or buy/lease drones and sensors when they are already facing formidable challenges to their income levels is cruel and unwarranted.