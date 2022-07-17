Building design changes may limit spread of Covid-19, other infectious diseases

The faulty design of buildings and ventilation systems can adversely affect natural ventilation depriving occupants of natural light and oxygen which may increase the chances of airborne infections like Covid-19, tuberculosis, measles, claimed a plea moved before the National Green Tribunal.

Instead of sealing all doors, windows, and thick curtains in rooms, a modification should be made, said the petitioner who is an architect, stressing dilution ventilation-- which supplies and exhausts large amounts of air to and from the buildings.

Highlighting various suggestions for window design, and seeking directions from the government for necessary changes in the building bylaws for appropriate window design, carbon dioxide monitoring and responsible use of split air conditioners, the petitioner said apart from allowing fresh air throughout the year, natural ventilation is also helpful in the release of smoke and the possibility of evacuation in case of a fire.

In case the building has a central air conditioner, there must be provision for Control based openable windows for the other purposes, he stated.

The design of the central air conditioner should include the appropriate dilution ventilation within the design, so that appropriate fresh air is included in the Air Handling Unit of the Central Air Conditioner System, the petitioner pointed out.

He further said windows have necessary provision for appropriate Sun shading to prevent the Sun's entry in the summer months as a passive climate-based design strategy.

The window pane should have appropriate provisions for blocking or reducing the effect of the harsh Sun in summers and open ability in winters.

It is further stated that building should be enabled for continuous monitoring of the indoor carbon dioxide levels, as it is a surrogate measure for the levels of ventilation in an occupied space. It is submitted that use of air conditioners by recirculation of indoor air needs to be modified so as to enable entry of outdoor air.

The plea mainly highlighted the inadequacy of the regulatory mechanism for a "green building rating system", which brings together a host of sustainable practices and solutions to reduce the environmental impacts.

In another health-conscious method, the plea said a window having appropriate wire mesh to prevent the entry of mosquitoes which are a significant threat and cause diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, zika, and elephantiasis, etc.

"A window having a view for psychological relief. The window as an opening should also serve as an outlook to the nature outside and build a connection with the exteriors. This should use innovation to include theft proofing and mosquito proofing so that a balance is maintained.

Should have provision for theft proofing like grills which is openable from the inside for easy evacuation and not be totally fixed, in case of an emergency evacuation," it said further.

According to the applicant, green building ratings have several incentives under the Policy of the Environment Ministry including fast-tracking of environmental clearance.

Incentivising green buildings is useful for the protection of the environment but parameters of the green building need to be specifically laid down and a regulatory mechanism is required to enforce and regulate the process, he sought in the plea.

Considering the plea the green court said: "We find prima facie merit in the submission that direction under Section 15 of the NGT Act, 2010 may be required for the protection of the environment to lay down mechanism for regulating green building ratings."