Covid vaccine reports no blood clots: China's CanSino

China's CanSino says no blood clots reported from Covid-19 vaccine

The announcement comes amid multiple cases of people being diagnosed with a blood clot after receiving Covid-19 shots made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson

Reuters,
  • Apr 14 2021, 12:27 ist
Vials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert. Credit: Reuters File Photo

China's CanSino Biologics Inc said on Wednesday that no serious blood clot cases related to its Covid-19 vaccine had been reported so far.

The announcement comes amid multiple cases of people being diagnosed with a blood clot after receiving Covid-19 shots made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

