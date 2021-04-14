China's CanSino says no blood clots reported from Covid-19 vaccine

China's CanSino Biologics Inc said on Wednesday that no serious blood clot cases related to its Covid-19 vaccine had been reported so far.
The announcement comes amid multiple cases of people being diagnosed with a blood clot after receiving Covid-19 shots made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.
