Coronavirus: Here is how the Oxford vaccine works

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 28 2020, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2020, 09:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

After months of fighting the novel coronavirus, the world received a glint of hope with the discovery of the Oxford Vaccine. The results published in the scientific journal The Lancet  stated that the vaccine appears to be safe and effective, inducing a strong immune response within the body.

Popularly called the Oxford Vaccine, because it has been developed by the Oxford University, the shot is actually called AZD1222. The vaccine is an adaptation of a common cold virus found in chimpanzees - the adenovirus viral vector (ChAdOx1) vaccine. There is an addition of glycoprotein, a genetic material found in the SARS-CoV-2. 

Scientists are yet to determine any long term side effects of the vaccine, as it has recently been administered. The short term side effects reported by some candidates include minor pains, fever, chills, muscle ache, headache, etc. which soothed after a paracetamol. 

Here is how the Oxford vaccine works
 

The Serum Institute of India, located in Pune has tied up with the Jenner Institute to mass-produce the vaccine and conduct human trials

Oxford University
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
COVID-19

