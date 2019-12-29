Expectant moms missing out on key test: Study

As many as 16% of expectant mothers, mostly from middle-and lower-income backgrounds, availing antenatal checkups at three public hospitals in the city were found to be suffering from gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM), a three-year study has revealed.

Worse, they did not know they suffered from the condition until screened as part of the study.

Currently, pregnant women are not administered Oral Glucose Tolerance Test (OGTT), except if random blood sugar test shows high levels of glucose, which does not always flag GDM, say researchers who did the study.

Hence, they have made a proposal to the state health department to make OGTT mandatory.