Experts to analyse why Lonar lake water turned pink

Experts to analyse Lonar lake water to know why it turned pink

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 13 2020, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 11:20 ist
A general view of Lonar crater sanctuary lake is pictured in Buldhana district of Maharashtra. Credit: AFP

A team of scientists from the city-based National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) will visit the Lonar lake in Maharashtra's Buldhana district next week and collect its water samples to analyse why it has turned pink, an official said.

Read: Lonar Lake in Maharashtra mysteriously turns pink, leaves spectators baffled

The oval-shaped Lonar lake, formed after a meteorite hit the Earth some 50,000 years ago, is a popular tourist hub and also attracts scientists from across the world. The mean diameter of the lake is around 1.2 km.

The colour of the lake water has recently turned pink, which has not only surprised locals, but nature enthusiasts and scientists as well.

Some experts have attributed it to the salinity and presence of algae in the water body. They have said that this is not the first time the colour change has happened, although it is more glaring this time.

When contacted, Buldhana Collector Suman Chandra said, "Lonar lake comes under the jurisdiction of the forest department as it has been declared a sanctuary. The department has sent water samples to NEERI. Nonetheless, the institute will be sending a team of scientists to the site on June 15 to collect samples for analysis."

"They will analyse the water to know the exact reason behind the change in its colour," she said.

Lonar crater lake was identified as a unique geographical site by a British officer named C J E Alexander in 1823.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
environment
Lake

What's Brewing

Brazil's cemetery to exhume graves to free up space

Brazil's cemetery to exhume graves to free up space

Pakistani truck artist paints George Floyd mural

Pakistani truck artist paints George Floyd mural

Zoom hits political turbulence in Washington, Beijing

Zoom hits political turbulence in Washington, Beijing

Lockdown: Online Classes - Let’s plan, not ban

Lockdown: Online Classes - Let’s plan, not ban

Did George Floyd protests induce change in the US govt?

Did George Floyd protests induce change in the US govt?

50 yrs ago, Brazil taught the world to play, in colour

50 yrs ago, Brazil taught the world to play, in colour

Trump says he will 'do other things' if he loses polls

Trump says he will 'do other things' if he loses polls

COVID-19: National data masks variation at state-level

COVID-19: National data masks variation at state-level

 