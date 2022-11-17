Explained | What is a narco test?

The harrowing Delhi murder case of Shradha Walkar continues to unravel with shocking details, as part of which the police have now sought a narco test of the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

Investigators claim that a narco test is necessary as Poonawala is changing his statements and not cooperating with the probe. But first, let us understand what is a narco test.

What is a narco test?

As part of a narco test, sodium pentothal, also called ‘truth serum’, is injected into a person. Doing this lowers a person’s self-consciousness, thereby allowing them to speak without inhibition. The person is said to be in a hypnotic state after this drug administration. This is when examiners expect to get true answers from their subjects.

This test is performed under the guidance and supervision of a psychologist, an investigating officer, or a forensic expert.

How is it performed?

Before the injection, the subject of the test undergoes a general medical examination to check their condition. They are then injected with sodium pentothal. The dosage depends on the subject’s age, sex and other possible medical conditions they may have. Getting this wrong can lead to dire medical emergencies. Hence, precautions are taken while performing the test.

Subjects are nearly sedated by this drug and reach a semi-conscious state and can answer specific questions.

Is this permitted under Indian law?

The Supreme Court has held that narco-tests and other truth-finding tests such as polygraph or brain mapping tests cannot be conducted. However, the use of these methods was permitted by the top court in some criminal cases with the subject’s consent and with precautionary measures in place.

In the 2002 Godhra riots case, the SC allowed the use of this test. It was also used in 2003 on Abdul Karim Telgi, in relation to the Telgi stamp paper scam. In the 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case, the accused were put under a narco test but the police could not get anything helpful for their investigations. This takes us to the next question.

Are narco tests accurate?

The accuracy of these tests is not 100 per cent. Many subjects have made false statements in their drugged state. This has been deemed an unscientific method of investigation.