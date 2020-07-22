Explainer: Answering 6 questions on the Oxford coronavirus vaccine

After months of fighting the novel coronavirus, the world received a glint of hope with the discovery of the Oxford Vaccine. The results published in the scientific journal The Lancet stated that the vaccine appears to be safe and effective, inducing a strong immune response within the body. Here is all you need to know about the latest development in the coronavirus research:

WHAT IS THE OXFORD VACCINE?

Popularly called the Oxford Vaccine, because it has been developed by the Oxford University, the shot is actually called AZD1222. The vaccine is an adaptation of a common cold virus found in chimpanzees - the adenovirus viral vector (ChAdOx1) vaccine. There is an addition of glycoprotein, a genetic material found in the SARS-CoV-2.

WHAT WERE THE RESULTS OF THE EXPERIMENTAL OXFORD VACCINE?

The human trials of the vaccine began on 1,077 healthy candidates in April. The chosen sample was within the age group of 18-55 with no prior coronavirus positive history.

The methodology chosen was a single-blind randomised controlled trial where half the participants were injected with the coronavirus vaccine and the others received the meningitis vaccine. The coronavirus vaccine introduced so-called neutralising antibodies, which prevented the virus from infecting cells. Ten candidates were given an additional booster shot 28 days later.

WHAT IS THE NEXT STEP?

Vaccines see multiple human trials (Phase 3 and Phase 4) before it can be mass-produced and globally distributed. The Phase 3 of the Oxford Vaccine has already begun in the UK, Africa and Brazil.

ARE THERE ANY SIDE EFFECTS TO THE VACCINE?

Scientists are yet to determine any long term side effects of the vaccine, as it has recently been administered. The short term side effects reported by some candidates include minor pains, fever, chills, muscle ache, headache, etc. which soothed after a paracetamol.

HOW MUCH WILL THE VACCINE COST?

AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical company has said that it does not expect to make a profit from the vaccine during the pandemic. The estimated cost per dose is expected to be 2.5 euros ($2.8) in Europe, according to Italy's health ministry. The cost of the vaccine in other regions have not been disclosed.

WILL THE VACCINE BE AVAILABLE IN INDIA?

India has been developing it's own vaccine, called Covaxin, developed under Bharat Biotech and the Indian Institute of Medical Research (ICMR). The vaccine is currently in phase 1 human trials and being tested across various regions in the subcontinent.

There has been no mention of India on the Oxford-AstraZeneca list to source the vaccine. However, the Serum Institute of India, located in Pune has tied up with the Jenner Institute to mass-produce the vaccine and conduct human trials.

(With inputs from agencies and news reports)