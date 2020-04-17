FDA approves synthetic swabs for coronavirus testing

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday spun synthetic swabs could be used for coronavirus testing by collecting a sample from the front of the nose.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

This type of testing would allow self-collection by patients, thereby limiting exposure of healthcare providers, FDA said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The United States has recorded more fatalities from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, than any other country, with 30,961 deaths and 636,937 confirmed cases.

]

"US Cotton plans to produce these new polyester swabs in large quantities to help meet the needs for coronavirus diagnostic testing," the regulator said in a statement.

The finding that spun synthetic swabs could be used for testing is based on results from a clinical investigation by the FDA, UnitedHealth Group, the Gates Foundation, and Quantigen.