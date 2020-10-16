Fujifilm applies for approval of Avigan as Covid-19 treatment in Japan

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Friday it had applied for approval in Japan of its anti-influenza drug Avigan as a treatment for Covid-19.
The company had said in September a late-stage study of Avigan had shown reduced recovery times for Covid-19 patients with non-severe symptoms and it would seek to file for approval as early as this month.
