Fujifilm applies for approval of Avigan as Covid-19 treatment in Japan

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Oct 16 2020, 10:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 10:03 ist
Avigan drug. Credit: Reuters Photo

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Friday it had applied for approval in Japan of its anti-influenza drug Avigan as a treatment for Covid-19.

The company had said in September a late-stage study of Avigan had shown reduced recovery times for Covid-19 patients with non-severe symptoms and it would seek to file for approval as early as this month.

