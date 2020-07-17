Is Hydroxychloroquine effective against mild Covid-19?

Hydroxychloroquine ineffective against mild Covid-19, study shows

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 17 2020, 07:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 09:00 ist

The malaria drug touted by US President Donald Trump as a Covid-19 treatment was ineffective for patients with a mild version of the disease in a study conducted by researchers at the University of Minnesota.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

About 24% of the patients given hydroxychloroquine in the study had persisting symptoms over a 14-day period, while roughly 30% of the group given a placebo were determined to have persistent symptoms over the same period.

The difference was not statistically significant, the researchers said.

"Hydroxychloroquine did not substantially reduce symptom severity or prevalence over time in non-hospitalized persons with early COVID-19," the researchers wrote in an article to be published by Annals of Internal Medicine on Thursday.

Follow: Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

The randomized, placebo-controlled study was conducted on 491 non-hospitalized patients. Owing to test shortages in the United States, only 58% of participants were tested for the disease.

The study "provides strong evidence that hydroxychloroquine offers no benefit in patients with mild illness", Dr. Neil Schluger, of New York Medical College, said in an editorial on the study, also scheduled to be published on Thursday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hydroxychloroquine
HCQ
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Healthcare
US
Faqs

What's Brewing

World's first e-pilgrimage at France's Lourdes shrine

World's first e-pilgrimage at France's Lourdes shrine

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Tracking the Pied Cuckoos, a tech challenge

Tracking the Pied Cuckoos, a tech challenge

DH Podcast | The Lead: Revisiting cartoons amid crisis

DH Podcast | The Lead: Revisiting cartoons amid crisis

Florida is the new epicenter of coronavirus outbreak

Florida is the new epicenter of coronavirus outbreak

 